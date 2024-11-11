Over 50 residents from Barpathar, under Sarupathar sub-district, Assam fell ill after consuming prasad and meals served during a religious gathering.

Reports indicate that attendees began showing signs of food poisoning, including severe stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and headaches, starting from Saturday night. Alarmed by the growing number of individuals showing symptoms, many sought immediate medical attention at nearby facilities, including the Sarupathar Community Health Centre and Barpathar Health Centre.

According to sources, 18 individuals, including four children, are currently under treatment at the Sarupathar health center. Medical officials have confirmed that all affected individuals are now stable and out of danger.

To manage the situation effectively and ensure prompt medical support, a temporary medical camp has been established in Bachapathar village, offering continued care to those impacted.



Also read: Arunachal: Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor unit surrenders airguns to protect wildlife