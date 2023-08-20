Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief, Bhupen Kumar Borah, has taken to a popular micro-blogging site to raise eyebrows about the current state of affairs within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He posed thought-provoking questions regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's aspirations and their potential impact on the party's top leadership.

In a series of pointed remarks, Borah questioned the recent discourse within Himanta's camp, specifically about the idea of a retirement age for key BJP members. Borah pointedly questioned why Himanta's close aide and Cabinet Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, recently suggested that 72-year-old BJP stalwart Rajen Gohain should retire, drawing a parallel to the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Is the Himanta camp subtly signaling for Modi and Rajnath to make way for him?" Borah speculated, implying that Himanta's ambitions might extend beyond the Assam Chief Minister's position.

Borah referred to Himanta Biswa Sarma's political trajectory, noting his past ambitions to become Chief Minister while he was a Minister and his current position as Chief Minister, suggesting a pattern of over-ambition. "Now that he is CM, given his nature, he is angling for the PM's chair," Borah remarked acerbically.

Borah pointed out that the remarks about Rajen Gohain's retirement might be symbolic of larger aspirations.

These speculations have led to questions about the futures of senior BJP leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who have been key figures in the party's recent years. With the dynamics of the 'original BJP' potentially facing a shakeup, the political landscape in the party appears to be entering a new phase.

On August 19, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the importance of performance within the BJP and drew parallels to cricket analogies. Referring to the retirement age of legendary cricketers, Baruah suggested that Rajen Gohain's retirement is a natural progression and a way to make space for new talents within the party.

"Party runs on Performance," Baruah emphasized, drawing parallels between the results-oriented functioning of the BJP and the world of cricket. He pointed out the generational shift that has been witnessed in the cricket world, with legends like Kapil Dev giving way to new players.

Also Read: Assam: Now it's time for 72 year old Rajen Gohain to retire, says Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah