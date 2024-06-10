Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the key portfolios for his third consecutive term, following the swearing-in ceremony of his new ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9, 2024. Among the new appointees, Pabitra Margherita from Assam emerged as a surprise choice.

Margherita, who took the oath as the last minister, has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles. Though a familiar name in Assam, Margherita is relatively new to Delhi's political arena, having become a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam in 2022.

Career before politics

Before his political career, Margherita was deeply embedded in Assam's cultural landscape. His transition into politics came in 2014 when he joined the BJP during the peak of the Modi wave. Known for his articulate speech and rhetorical skills, Margherita has served as a BJP spokesperson in Assam since then, leveraging his cultural influence to bolster his political journey.

Political career

Throughout his political career, Margherita has been involved in various party and government committees, quickly learning the ropes. His close relationships with senior leaders like Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have further sharpened his political skills.

Importance of Pabitra Margherita in Modi's Cabinet

Margherita's appointment as a Minister of State seems both reactionary and strategic. The BJP was taken aback by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, a significant win for the Congress in a challenging territory.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Sarma, campaigned vigorously against Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, aiming to derail his parliamentary bid. The BJP had banked on the Ahom community's support, given both Gaurav Gogoi and BJP candidate Topon Gogoi belong to this group.

However, Gaurav Gogoi's victory sent ripples through the BJP. This contest emphasized individual personalities over community allegiance, providing a glimmer of hope for the Congress in Assam.

Margherita's inclusion in the Cabinet is seen as a response to this dynamic. His dual role in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles underscores the strategic importance of his appointment in both domestic and international spheres.