BJP MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita was officially sworn in as a Minister of State in the newly formed Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. This appointment marks Margherita's first role in the Union Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers includes three representatives from the Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita.

Sarbananda Sonowal will continue his influential role as a cabinet minister, while Kiren Rijiju, known for his distinguished service during his tenure as Minister of State in the Home Ministry retained his position as a cabinet minister.

Margherita's inclusion in the Modi Cabinet as a Minister of State highlights the increasing representation of the Northeast in the central government and underscores the NDA's commitment to regional diversity.

Also read: Modi 3.0 ministry to have three from Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Pabitra Margherita