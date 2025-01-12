Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 12 announced that Panchayat elections in the state will be postponed for the time being, citing the unsuitable environment for conducting the elections. The Chief Minister confirmed that the elections would be held only after Bohag Bihu, a major Assamese festival, following a directive from the court and the ongoing matriculation and higher secondary exams.

This announcement comes amid legal challenges regarding the delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats. Several writ petitions have been filed, alleging violations of the Assam Panchayat Act and rules during the delimitation, and petitioners have sought interim relief to halt the process and annul the final list.

In response, the Gauhati High Court clarified that its orders from December 17, 2024, applied only to the petitioners in nine specific writ petitions and did not affect other pending cases. While acknowledging the constitutional mandate to hold Panchayat elections within the designated timeline, the court addressed additional writ petitions raising similar concerns.

The court further noted that several new writ petitions had been filed during the hearing and required individual consideration. A new case, WP(C) No. 48/2025, has been scheduled for further proceedings, with notices issued to relevant parties. Despite the ongoing legal disputes and concerns over the delimitation process, the court has allowed the Panchayat election process to continue in Assam.





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