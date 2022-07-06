In Nagaon, the Japanese encephalitis has gotten much worse. Two people died due to Japanese encephalitis.

The deceased were identified as Hamidul Islam and Sadanand Baruah. According to the report, the town has experienced an increase in diarrheal infections.

Five people have been suspected know as AES Acute encephalitis Syndrome, they are under treatment in Guwahati Medical Collage.

The joint health director of Nagaon stated “a total of seven people have been affected by the disease, among two have been reported dead.”

He also said that the disease is caused by the bite of a specific species of mosquito known as Culex and is unrelated to flooding. The only way to stay safe is to remain cautious and keep our surroundings clean.

Mean while in Barpeta, Satranagari is in a state of panic over Japanese encephalitis.

According to sources, Palashmani Das, a man, is suffering Japanese encephalitis in Majarhati, Barpeta town.

The district malaria department has already collected blood samples for blood tests and begun spraying mosquito repellent in the area as a preventative measure. They also began using medications to stop mosquitoes from breeding in drains.

Earlier this year, the Barpeta district malaria department stated that three more Barpeta people had been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis.

While the other two reside in Barpetaroad and Kayakuchi, respectively, one of them is from Barpeta town.

Also read :Japanese Encephalitis in Barpeta: Malaria department has started readiness