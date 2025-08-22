Richest and poorest CMs: Chandrababu Naidu, Pema Khandu billionaires, Mamata Banerjee at lowest end

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have released a fresh analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 30 serving Chief Ministers, highlighting a sharp contrast in personal wealth across states.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tops the list with assets exceeding ₹931 crore, making him the richest Chief Minister in the country.

Close behind is Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who occupies the second spot with assets worth more than ₹332 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stands third with declared assets of ₹51 crore.



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At the other end of the scale, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the poorest, declaring assets of just ₹15.38 lakh, followed by Omar Abdullah with ₹55 lakh and Pinarayi Vijayan with a little over ₹1.18 crore.

The report further notes that the average assets per Chief Minister stand at ₹54.42 crore, while the combined assets of all 30 Chief Ministers amount to ₹1,632 crore. Two of them have even crossed the billionaire mark.

ADR clarified that the findings are based on affidavits filed by the leaders before their most recent elections. Manipur, currently under President’s Rule, was excluded from the analysis.