Assam's people would never accept the "anti-people" Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi (CAA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared in West Bengal the day before that the government will apply the Act as soon as the Covid-19 outbreak ended.

"The people of Assam will not accept the Centre's dictation on CAA," Gogoi told the reporters, calling the law a "draconian act." He claimed that the BJP should recognise that the CAA is opposed by all parts of society since it is "an anti-people law."

Since 2019, Gogoi, who is also the President of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, has led enormous protests in Assam against the disputed citizenship law. During the violent protest in Assam, at least five people were killed by police firing and fighting.

The CAA aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities like as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who relocated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan between December 31, 2014 and December 31, 2015, after being persecuted for their faith.