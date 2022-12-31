Bird lovers have some good news to cheer before beginning of the New Year as Amar Banani, a nature lover organization with relentless efforts has managed to turn a wetland to a bird sanctuary in Gohpur.

The bird sanctuary is adjacent to a four lane over bridge that connects Gohpur to Rajgarh and Lakhimpur.

Amar Banani director Bokul Gogoi said that the bird sanctuary came to life after 3 years also along with the efforts of teachers, students and educationists of Chaiduar the bird sanctuary came to life after 3 years.

As soon the sanctuary came to life thousands of birds thronged the sanctuary and made the area nature lover’s delight.

The organisation has already started planting trees and initiated conservation efforts on the stretch.

“This initiative came to life after 3 years of relentless efforts. We managed to create this Gohpur bird sanctuary also with help from these small children. More than 100 schools are associated with this project. Thousands of birds visit this area. The children place hand full of grains in various corners to attract the birds. The locals are helping us as well. We have built houses for the birds as well. Trees bearing fruits are planted here fishes are conserved for the kingfishers. Fishing has been completely stopped since last year. Local fish breeds like Xol, Barali are abundant now in Gohpur. This area will also serve as fish bank. We invite people of Assam to visit the area to admire and enjoy the beauty,” Gogoi said.

“We are thankful to Gogoi for the first sanctuary that Gahpur got this year. We request people not to fish and hunt birds in this area to make nature bountiful. Our children got the opportunity to work under Gogoi to make this sanctuary into reality. This will inspire the children to love and respect nature,” a teacher said.

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