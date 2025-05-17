Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare during a review of anti-erosion works in Morigaon district on May 17.

Despite observing a personal family ritual, the Minister made time to inspect flood-control measures alongside Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Dewri and Water Resources Department officials.

“Service to the people remains our foremost duty,” Hazarika stated during the visit, emphasising the urgent need to mitigate the recurring threats of soil erosion and floods that severely impact Morigaon and several other districts during the monsoon.



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Highlighting the state's proactive approach under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, Hazarika noted the adoption of advanced technologies in flood management. A major innovation in this regard is the use of Geo Mega Tubes—25-meter-long, high-strength polypropylene tubes filled with sand and placed inside embankments to reinforce them.

The technology, first implemented at Matmara in Lakhimpur, is now being replicated in other erosion-prone areas. “These tubes significantly enhance embankment durability, enabling them to resist the powerful currents of floodwaters,” Hazarika said. “They also reduce the need for frequent and costly repairs.”

The Minister’s field visit underlined the Assam government's ongoing efforts to provide long-term solutions to the state’s flood and erosion challenges, while keeping people's safety and property at the heart of its mission.