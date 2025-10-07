PIL filed in Guwahati HC demands probe into 'influential figures' over Zubeen's death and North East Festival allegations

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Guwahati High Court seeking a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The PIL, submitted by Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, highlights alleged irregularities, potential criminal conspiracy, and misuse of official positions linked to the case.

The revelations have intensified calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Concerns have been raised over the involvement of DSP Sandipan Garg of the Assam Police in the North East Festival, a business and cultural event unrelated to police duties.

Questions have been posed regarding whether the officer had any official authorisation to participate in the festival and, if so, under what legal or administrative authority. Observers have highlighted the risk of conflict of interest and potential misuse of official position, with demands for clarity on whether government sanction was obtained for his participation.

Further complicating the matter are allegations involving Shyam Kanu Mahanta, a politically and administratively influential figure in Assam, being the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and current Chief Information Commissioner of the state. Sources indicate that Mahanta’s connections could potentially influence or obstruct the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. Concerns have been raised that undue pressure or interference could compromise the impartiality and independence of investigative authorities.

Shekhar Goswami, a close associate of Zubeen Garg, alleged that the singer’s lips and fingers were observed to have turned blue when he was retrieved from water, raising suspicions of poisoning or exposure to a toxic substance prior to death. Reports also suggest that excessive alcohol consumption may have either directly contributed to his death or created conditions that facilitated it. These circumstances underscore the need for a detailed probe into both the immediate cause of death and the possible involvement of third parties.

Adding another dimension to the case, Siddhartha Sharma has been accused of unauthorised possession of Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone and social media accounts, from which he allegedly uploaded videos and messages in the deceased’s name without consent. Such actions reportedly misled the public and influenced Garg’s family, particularly prompting his wife Garima Saikia to appeal for the withdrawal of FIRs against him.

The allegations suggest a potential premeditated and coordinated conspiracy surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, including suppression or destruction of evidence, obstruction of justice, and deliberate attempts to mislead authorities and manipulate public perception. Coordinated actions by Siddhartha Sharma, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and other individuals involved are cited as evidence of a systematic effort to conceal the true circumstances of the singer’s demise.

Alleged Offences Include: Suspicious death/murder (Section 105 BNS), criminal conspiracy (Section 61 BNS), misappropriation or embezzlement (Sections 314/316 BNS), obstruction of investigation (Section 221 BNS), forgery and unauthorized use of social media accounts (Sections 336/356 BNS), and violations of the IT Act (Sections 66C and 66D).



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Prayers for Investigation: Authorities have been urged to:

Conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Probe Siddhartha Sharma’s alleged illegal possession of the deceased’s property and unauthorised posting of digital content.

Examine the roles of Shyam Kanu Mahanta and others for potential negligence, coercion, or criminal conspiracy.

Investigate the participation of DSP Sandipan Garg in the North East Festival and potential misuse of public funds.

Involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for probing financial misconduct.

Collect and preserve all evidence, including electronic data, videos, social media content, and financial transactions.

The petitioners have requested that the police register an FIR and initiate a comprehensive investigation to ensure transparency and bring all guilty parties to justice.

This case has drawn widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of those involved and the serious allegations of conspiracy, highlighting the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to legal procedures in ongoing inquiries.