Plantation drive at Rengma Reserve Forest along Assam-Nagaland border postponed

A planned plantation drive at Rengma Reserve Forest along the Assam-Nagaland border was postponed on Saturday as officials decided to await approval from the Nagaland Chief Minister before proceeding, authorities said.

Two senior ministers and top officials from both states met near the proposed site to discuss the exercise. The Assam delegation was led by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while Nagaland was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton.

“Both evictions and plantations will continue. Today’s plantation didn’t take place as the deputy CM will have to apprise his chief minister. Once approval is granted, the plantation drive will be conducted,” Patowary told reporters. He added that Assam had already obtained the necessary state approval but chose to coordinate with Nagaland to ensure joint participation.

Patton affirmed that the status quo along the interstate border will be maintained and thanked Assam authorities for removing fencing and pillars previously erected in the area. He added that evictions to clear encroachments will continue.



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According to a statement from the Golaghat district administration, delegations from both states visited the Rengma Reserve Forest and held a meeting at Bidyapur Field in Uriamghat to deliberate on ecological restoration, forest conservation, and cross-border cooperation. Both sides agreed that the plantation initiative would formally proceed only after discussions between the chief ministers.

Assam shares a 512.1-km border with Nagaland, with boundary disputes dating back to the creation of the neighbouring state in 1963. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, Assam carried out a two-phase eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest. The first phase cleared over 1,200 hectares affecting around 1,500 families, while the second phase removed encroachments on 26 hectares, displacing 41 families. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed local reports of encroachment by Naga people, emphasizing the upcoming plantation drive would cover 12,000 bighas of land, marking a significant step for ecological restoration.