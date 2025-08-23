UPPL leader Buddhadeb Mushahary resigns ahead of BTC polls

Senior United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Buddhadeb Mushahary on Saturday resigned from the party, citing “personal problems,” ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled next month.

Mushahary, who served as secretary of the UPPL’s central body, submitted his resignation to party president Pramod Boro. In his letter, he cited personal reasons for stepping down from active organisational roles.

A prominent figure in Bodoland politics, Mushahary had contested the BTC elections twice from the Debargaon constituency, narrowly losing both times to former BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary. He had also served as founder secretary of UPPL’s Kokrajhar district committee, earning recognition as a formidable grassroots leader.

UPPL leaders have not yet commented on his resignation. The upcoming BTC polls, for the 40-member council, will see the BJP contesting independently, while the UPPL, BJP, and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are currently alliance partners in the council administration.



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