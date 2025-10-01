PM announces Rs 2 lakh, TN CM Rs 10 lakh compensation for families as nine Assam migrant workers die in Ennore accident

Nine migrant workers from Assam tragically lost their lives on Tuesday after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Minjur, Thiruvallur district, Chennai. Four of the victims were from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on social media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of each deceased. He also ordered immediate steps to transport the mortal remains of the victims back to Assam. CM Stalin directed Power Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to personally oversee relief operations at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the accident, stating, “Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.” The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured, according to a statement from the PMO on X.



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Police and emergency teams were rushed to the site immediately following the collapse. The injured workers are reportedly receiving treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai also extended his condolences, calling for stricter safety measures at construction sites to prevent such tragedies in the future. “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish those injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

The incident has drawn widespread attention in Assam, where families and local authorities are coordinating with Tamil Nadu officials to ensure the safe transport of the victims’ bodies. The tragedy underscores ongoing concerns regarding safety standards at construction sites and the welfare of migrant workers across the country.