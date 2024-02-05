After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hour-and-a-half-long speech during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Opposition on Monday called him out and stated that PM Modi's speech was no less than expressing bitterness and arrogance.

On PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "PM's words made it seem that he was replying to what Mallikarjun Kharge elaborated on in Rajya Sabha regarding the work of UPA. The difference is that Mallikarjun Kharge maintained the sanctity of his positions as well as that of the House. PM expressed bitterness and arrogance in his words, this reminded me of what Rahul Gandhi had said in the House - Ravan was defeated by his arrogance...Blinded by arrogance, this Maharaja's government didn't see rising inflation or the fire in Manipur...He arrogantly accused Congress, that is what we had expected of him..."



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Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Opposition respects the BJP leader's oratory talent but according to him, today it was below form.

"PM Modi is repeating one speech again and again. I don't understand if he is tired or something has happened. We respect the PM's oratory talent but today it was below form, I think. We were saying that we should not have high expectations because he is giving the same speech. Nehru ji died 60 years back, but he speaks about him. What has happened to PM Modi? I think he needs fresh energy," Tharoor told news agency ANI.