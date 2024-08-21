In a landmark diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Wednesday for Poland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of India and Poland establishing diplomatic relations, is set to reinforce the growing partnership between the two nations.

During his stay in Poland, PM Modi is scheduled to hold pivotal talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. In a statement before his departure, the Prime Minister underscored Poland's significance as a key economic partner in Central Europe, highlighting the shared commitment to democracy and pluralism that binds the two countries. "My visit to Poland is a testament to our enduring relationship as we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties," Modi stated, adding that he eagerly anticipates deepening the partnership through discussions with his counterparts.

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PM Modi also emphasized the importance of engaging with the Indian community in Poland, describing it as a vibrant and integral part of India's global diaspora.

Following his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi is set to embark on another historic journey to Ukraine, traveling on the renowned 'Rail Force One'—a train previously used by global leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden. This visit marks the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine and comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

In anticipation of his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi expressed his hope for the restoration of peace and stability in Ukraine, referring to the nation as both a "friend" and a "partner." His visit is expected to further solidify India's diplomatic outreach in the region amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.