Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1, 2024.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Birthday greetings to the hardworking CM of Assam, Dr. @himantabiswa Sarma Ji. He is making numerous efforts to strengthen Assam's development journey and empower the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined with other leaders to extend birthday greetings to the chief minister of Assam.

Amit Shah wrote on X, "Birthday greetings to Assam Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa Ji. Your energetic efforts to fulfill Modi Ji's vision for a prosperous Assam is commendable. I pray to God for your good health to keep serving the people"

Meanwhile, the people of Assam too extended birthday wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma wishing him success, prosperity and a long and healthy life.

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