India on January 12 created history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated World's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh.

The 62.5 meters long and 12.8 meters-wide cruise is having 18 luxury suits and is said to be equipped with a pollution-free system and noise control technology.

Known as Ganga Vilas Cruise, this cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka. The cruise will travel 3200 kms via Dhaka in 51 days crossing 27 rivers covering 5 states and 2 countries and it will cover 50 major tourist sites.

Having 18 suites and associated facilities, it will reach Dibrugarh on 1st March 2023 covering the distance in 48 days, traversing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh on the way.

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush - Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism - Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways - Shantanu Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Apart from them, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav also joined the event virtually.

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