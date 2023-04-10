Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on April 9 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying down foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crore during his visit to the state on April 14.

CM Sarma was speaking at a press conference where he informed about PM Modi’s visit to the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Ahead of PM’s arrival, CM Sarma made the announcement of several projects that will be flagged off by PM Modi which includes inauguration of 750 bedded AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore. Modi will be also inaugurating new medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar built at a total cost of Rs 1,600 crore having total 1,500 beds.

PM Modi will be also distributing AB-PMJAY cards to 1.10 crore beneficiaries.

In a major infra boost to the state, PM Modi will be also laying the foundation stone for the bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3,197 crore.

Meanwhile, in an effort to bring Bihu on the global stage, total 11,000 dancers and drummers will be performing at Sarusajai Stadium on April 14, aiming for the Guinness World Record.

Also read : PM Modi to inaugurate three new medical colleges in Assam on April 14, informs Himanta Biswa Sarma