Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express train in Guwahati on Monday, May 29 afternoon.

"The state of the art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey," reads a press communiqué from PMO.

On flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, "I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development."

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate 182 route kilometers of newly electrified sections that will help provide pollution-free transportation, increase train speed, and shorten train runs.

The segment will likewise open the entryways for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.

Also read : Assam Garo Students’ Union submit memorandum to CM urging for an impartial probe into cop Junmoni Rabha’s death case