Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement on the eve of June 25th, emphasized the significance of the day as it marks 50 years since a major disruption to India's democracy.

Recalling the events of the Emergency declared in 1975, PM Modi highlighted the importance of remembering the infringement on democratic rights and the rejection of the Indian Constitution.

"Tomorrow is 25th June, a date that marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India," Modi remarked. "The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed."

PM Modi called on the citizens to renew their commitment to protecting the Constitution and democratic traditions of India. "While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and its democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution for a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfill the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," he stated.

This call to action underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring that the lessons from the past are not forgotten.

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