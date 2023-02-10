Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Northeast states 44 times from 2017 to 2022, the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region informed on February 9.

As per the data shared by the ministry, Modi visited the Northeast 4 times in 2017, 11 times each in 2018 and 2019, once in 2020, 9 times in 2021, and 8 times in 2022.

Meanwhile, on February 8, the Prime Minister had asked the opposition leaders to visit the Northeast once and witness the change in development.

He asked them while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech slammed the opposition and said the Northeast of your (Congress) generation and this (BJP) generation is completely different.

"I want to say to the opposition leaders to visit Northeast once...witness the northeast of your generation and this generation," PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister of India asserted that with National Highways made from advanced technology and also with proper railway connectivity and airways, travelling to the northeast is a journey of comfort.

The PM also stated that post-India's 75 years of independence, the northeast has witnessed at least 75,000 militants who had chosen the part of violence returned to the mainstream and initiated peace talks with the central government.

Speaking about Tripura, PM Modi said that lakhs of people have seen 'pukka' houses and he is happy to participate in their happiness.

Besides this, PM Modi will visit Tripura on February 11 and 13 to address election rallies as the state is scheduled to go to polls on February 16.

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