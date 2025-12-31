Police arrest teenager in Assam minor rape case as father held for shielding suspect

A 19-year-old accused of raping a minor and using artificial intelligence-generated content to blackmail her has been arrested near Silchar airport, two days after police detained his father for allegedly helping him evade justice.

The suspect's father, a businessman and religious preacher, faces charges of supporting his son's criminal activities and threatening the victim's family into silence. Partha Pratim Das, senior superintendent of police for Cachar, confirmed the father's alleged involvement had significantly hampered early investigative efforts.

Background checks have revealed that the father and four other relatives previously faced proceedings before a Foreigners Tribunal in Silchar over suspected illegal migration, adding another dimension to the case that has generated widespread public anger throughout Assam's Cachar district.

Officers apprehended the main suspect on Tuesday morning as he returned from Goa, where he had been evading authorities for over two weeks. The arrest followed a multi-state manhunt after the accused fled immediately upon learning of the victim's complaint.

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Acting on intelligence suggesting his imminent return, police positioned teams near the airport and detained him upon arrival.

The charges stem from an incident involving a 16-year-old schoolgirl who approached the Malugram police station on December 15. Her statement describes months of systematic abuse beginning when the suspect was 18 years old.

According to the complaint, the accused entered her home whilst she was alone and photographed her without consent. He subsequently used these images alongside threats of an acid attack to coerce her into a sexual relationship, whilst also threatening violence against her family members if she refused his demands.

The harassment intensified through digital channels. Police allege the suspect created deepfake videos using AI technology and established fake social media accounts in the victim's name to distribute objectionable material. The sustained campaign of intimidation reportedly drove the girl to attempt self-harm and left her too frightened to attend school.

The accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape, extortion, criminal intimidation, voyeurism, and acts intended to insult a woman's modesty. Additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have also been applied.

The victim's mother has demanded maximum punishment whilst expressing concern about her daughter's mental well-being. Police are currently examining digital evidence and electronic devices seized during the investigation to build their case before trial.