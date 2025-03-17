Guwahati Police have intensified their crackdown on theft and burglary, leading to multiple arrests and significant recoveries across different locations in the city.

In a major breakthrough, a team from Fatashil Ambari Police Station apprehended one accused, Bittu Bowal, for stealing batteries from an ATM booth in Lalganesh.

During interrogation, he admitted to selling the stolen batteries to scrap godowns in Ulubari and Birubari.

Acting on this information, police raided the scrap yards and arrested three individuals—Rafikul Ali, Altab Hussain, and Imran Hussain. The raid led to the recovery of:

13 batteries, including six ATM batteries

11 new ceiling fans

18 copper wire bundles

5 water boring motors

1 Redmi laptop

In another operation, Panbazar Police, acting on reliable intelligence, conducted a raid at 2 No. Railway Gate and apprehended two individuals—Mofidul Islam and Mir Mohammad Ali. The police recovered stolen mobile phones, including:



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1 Samsung phone

1 Infinix phone

2 MI phones

1 Realme phone

2 Motorola phones

Additionally, Dispur Police, based on secret input, arrested five thieves from the Khanapara area and recovered one stolen battery and two wrenches. The arrested individuals were identified as:

Habel Ali (35)

Zakir Hussain (18)

Avtar Singh (30)

Chandan Sharma (18)

Dipak Brahma (33)

Guwahati Police continue to intensify efforts against theft and burglary, ensuring the safety and security of residents.