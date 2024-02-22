Once again, Rakhi Sawant is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rakhi Sawant has been involved in a number of scandals throughout her career.

Most recently, she is being accused of tricking a media house in Assam into thinking she was going to the Prag Cine Award function in the Jorhat region of Assam.

This time, Rakhi is charged with misleading a media outlet by pretending not to attend an event even after being paid.

Rakhi Sawant reportedly received an invitation to an event in the Jorhat region of Assam. She was scheduled to attend the Prag Cine Award function for which the media group's Chief Managing Director (CMD) Sanjive Narain, got in touch with her.

However, Rakhi Sawant allegedly refused to return money which has been paid to Rakhi as a fee of 22,000 Dirham (4,96,967.80 in INR) as she was reportedly in Dubai.



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After receiving the money, the CMD also received a video from Rakhi, confirming her presence at the Cine Awards. The video was supposed to be used as a promotional video.

But, soon after sending her video Rakhi, allegedly informed the organiser that she could not fly to India as a warrant has been issued against her by the police and would be arrested the moment she landed in India.

Talking to the media, Sanjive Narain said, “She sent videos from her shoot in Dubai. She also sent the promotional video announcing her arrival at the Cine Awards on February 16, after a close friend of mine paid her the money in Dubai. But later when I tried to contact her to know if she landed in Kolkata or not, I got to know that she didn't come and said that the police had issued a warrant against her, for which she couldn't come.”

“I politely asked her to return the 22,000 Dirham which was paid to her by my friend. But to my utter shock, she declined to return the money. We are now taking legal action against her and a police complaint has already been lodged,” he added.

It has been learnt that Rakhi Sawant allegedly sent a video from the Dubai airport to the organisers informing that she couldn't come for the award show citing the police warrant issued against her and she took off from Dubai to London.