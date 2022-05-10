In the year after the ?q=assam&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch">Assam Government initiated a drug war in the state, police confiscated drugs worth more than Rs 548.53 crore. State police have recorded 2,834 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and detained more than 4,838 drug traffickers under the present BJP-led government.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau in New Delhi, has organized training programmes to better equip police officers in the "war on drugs."

The Guwahati City Police seized drugs worth about Rs 400 crore in the last 11 months and arrested 448 people as per the police reports

Guwahati Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, " We have declared war on drugs in all-out effort. In the last 11 months, Guwahati City Police seized about 23 kg of heroin, 8.50 lakhs of Yaba tablets and other drugs worth 400 crores. We have arrested 448 people".

In December of last year, a smartphone app named 'Drugs Free Assam' was established to collect information from individuals concerning drug usage, sale, supply, and transportation. A detailed user manual for NDPS Act case investigation has also been created and given to all investigating officers in the state.

94 kilogrammes of heroin, 22,348 kg of ganja, 187 kg of opium, 38 lakh yaba (a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine) and other tablets, 2.2 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, and 0.31 kg of cocaine were among the substances seized. 648 bighas of opium cultivation and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation were also destroyed by the cops. The authorities also confiscated 2.4 crore in cash and 320 automobiles.

Last year, the average crime rate per lakh of people was 384, whereas this year it is 222. The number of cases registered per month has also decreased, from 11,103 last year to 6,247 this year.