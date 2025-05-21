American rap and hip-hop sensation Post Malone will perform in Guwahati on December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the state's newly approved concert economy policy.

"Post Malone will perform in Guwahati on December 8," CM Sarma confirmed during a press conference at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat. The artiste known for chart-topping hits like "Rockstar," "Circles," "Sunflower," and "Better Now" will headline Assam's biggest international concert to date.

The announcement follows Assam's growing track record of hosting notable musical acts. Last December, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh captivated audiences in Guwahati, while indie favourite Prateek Kuhad's soulful performance earlier established the city's appeal. Most recently, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, known for hits like "Baarishein" and "Gul," brought his melodic indie-pop sound to enthusiastic local fans.

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"We've identified Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Guwahati as prime concert venues that will be presented to event organisers," Sarma said, emphasising that the Post Malone concert will build on the momentum created by these successful shows.

The eighteen-time Grammy-nominated artist's upcoming performance represents Assam's strategic pivot following the state government's formal approval of its concert economy framework earlier today.

"Assam aims to engage in healthy competition with Meghalaya in hosting upcoming major concerts," Sarma noted, referencing neighbouring Shillong's established reputation in India's music scene. The city experienced a remarkable 65-fold increase in live event consumption last year.

Industry experts project the Post Malone concert could generate a significant economic impact for Guwahati, following the model established by Coldplay's recent Ahmedabad performances that created a Rs 641 crore windfall, including Rs 392 crore pumped directly into the local economy.