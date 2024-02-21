Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government's housing scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 21 said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) is not just a housing scheme but a catalyst for India's holistic development.

Calling the PMAY-U housing scheme pivotal for India's urban transformation, CM Sarma added in a post on X, "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) is pivotal for India's urban transformation, with over 1.12 crore affordable housing units sanctioned, benefiting millions across the nation. With a cap of Rs. 2.67 lakh on interest subsidy, the scheme significantly eases the burden on homebuyers, facilitating homeownership dreams. Notably, it targets various socio-economic segments, including EWS, LIG, MIG, women, and minorities, ensuring inclusive growth. PMAY-U's impact extends beyond housing, fueling economic growth through job creation and fostering environmental sustainability with its focus on energy-efficient practices. Truly, PMAY-U is not just a housing scheme but a catalyst for India's holistic development"

The Indian Government's flagship mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), is being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Launched on 25th June 2015, the mission aims to tackle the urban housing shortage among the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low-Income Groups (LIG), and Middle-Income Groups (MIG), including slum dwellers. By the year 2022, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, the mission aims to provide a solid house to all eligible urban households.

Also read: Manipur: Proposed Imphal bandh called off due to class 12 exams