Political tensions have escalated in Assam following a violent attack on a Congress convoy in Dhing, which included senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Sibamoni Bora, and NSUI National Secretary Mohsin Khan.

In the aftermath of the incident, a war of words has erupted between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with Bordoloi accusing the BJP of engineering the violence to disrupt Congress strongholds in minority-dominated constituencies.

Addressing the media a day after the incident, Pradyut Bordoloi hit out strongly at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had earlier suggested that the Congress was “creating dissatisfaction” among minorities, leading to unrest.

Dismissing the CM’s remarks as an attempt to deflect blame, Bordoloi alleged a deeper political conspiracy at play.

"BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have a clear game plan — to destabilize Congress in minority-dominated regions where we continue to enjoy strong support," said Bordoloi. He characterized the Dhing attack as part of a larger and premeditated pattern of political disruption, not an isolated act of violence.

He further accused the BJP of working with “dubious elements” to strengthen its organizational base in sensitive regions. “There have always been people who survive by taking refuge under ruling parties. BJP is empowering such individuals — including those with criminal records — to expand its reach. If this continues, I won’t be surprised if the BJP transforms into a terrorist organization,” Bordoloi warned.

The convoy attack took place as the Congress team was heading toward its third public meeting of the day in Dhing. The assault has triggered widespread condemnation and sparked debate over political violence in the run-up to the elections. NSUI National Secretary Mohsin Khan, a rising figure within the party and a possible Congress candidate from Dhing, called the incident a "master plan." He alleged that the modus operandi resembled a previous attack in Rupohi, further asserting, “Behind such attacks, there is certainly a BJP blueprint.”



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In response to the allegations, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any role of his party in the incident. “The violence occurred in a minority-dominated area where the BJP doesn’t even have booth committees,” he claimed. Sarma insisted that the unrest was a result of internal dissatisfaction among sections of the local population.

However, Bordoloi dismissed the CM’s version. “What the BJP is calling dissatisfaction is in fact the direct consequence of their political interference and strategy to provoke conflict,” he said. He also clarified that there was no internal feud within the Congress unit in Nagaon, countering speculation that the attack was linked to party infighting.

Highlighting the background of the alleged assailant, Bordoloi said the individual had been expelled from the Congress for his involvement in serious criminal activities, including cases of murder and rape. “Let me make it clear — we have zero tolerance for criminals in our party,” he said.

As political fault lines deepen, the Dhing incident has become emblematic of the rising political temperature in Assam. With elections on the horizon, minority-dominated constituencies such as Dhing are poised to become key battlegrounds, with both BJP and Congress intensifying their campaigns—and their clashes.