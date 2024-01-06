President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the 5th Meghalaya Games in Tura. The Games, scheduled from January 15 to 20, 2024, are being held outside Shillong city for the first time.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed President Murmu's participation in the inauguration event. Taking to his Instagram handle, he said President Murmu’s presence at the Games “will be a great encouragement for the youth of our state.”

Over 3,000 athletes will compete across 22 disciplines. For the first time, traditional games of the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo tribes will be included. The state government has allocated over Rs 23 crore for the Games in Tura, West Garo Hills District.

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