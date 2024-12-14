The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has praised the Northeast Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation (NEHHDC) for its significant contributions in promoting the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.

This recognition was shared during a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 12, 2024, where senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER), as well as officials from Rashtrapati Bhavan, were present.

The President acknowledged NEHHDC’s continued efforts in showcasing the diverse cultural, artistic, and handicraft traditions of the Northeast.

The ceremony follows a series of successful events organized by NEHHDC, including the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav earlier in 2024. Both events were designed to celebrate and promote the cultural diversity of the Northeast while creating a deeper connection between the region and the rest of India.

The Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan from February 8–11, 2024, was inaugurated by President Murmu and focused on fostering a greater understanding of the Northeast’s unique cultural and traditional contributions to India’s unity in diversity.



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The event featured exhibitions of exquisite handloom products, sustainable handicrafts, organic agro products, and live demonstrations of traditional craftsmanship, including the famous Majuli masks from Assam, Rignai cloth from Tripura, and the intricate weaving techniques of Nagaland’s Nettle yarn.

Later in 2024, from September 29 to October 6, the Rashtrapati Nilayam hosted the first Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav. This event was another significant step in President Murmu’s vision of establishing Presidential Estates as hubs for cultural exchange. It showcased the handlooms and handicrafts of eight northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram, alongside their rich culinary traditions. The event was inaugurated by President Murmu in the presence of key dignitaries, including the Governors and Chief Ministers of the Northeast states.

In a speech at the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, President Murmu emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India, noting, "It is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of our country. The folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire of the North-Eastern states are the heritage of our entire nation."

NEHHDC’s initiatives aim to bring the region’s rich heritage to a wider audience, empowering local artisans and communities while promoting their traditional crafts to global markets. This commitment was further reinforced during the successful staging of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav from December 6–8, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by Union and state officials and celebrated the vibrant cultural traditions of the Northeast. Featuring state pavilions showcasing textiles, artisanal crafts, and GI products, the Mahotsav also included business and investor roundtables aimed at fostering economic growth for the region.

Prime Minister Modi praised the event for bringing the diverse cultural heritage of Northeast India to the forefront. He emphasized that such festivals not only celebrate the region’s heritage but also showcase its potential for growth and development, in line with the goal of a “Viksit Bharat.”

These events mark a new chapter in the cultural recognition and economic development of Northeast India, with NEHHDC playing a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the region’s unique traditions while fostering connections between the North-East and the rest of the country. The success of these initiatives is a testament to the growing appreciation of the Northeast’s contributions to India's cultural and economic fabric.