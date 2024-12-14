The Tripura BJP is going to organize its core committee meeting on December 15 to discuss the party’s upcoming strategy and select Mandal Presidents and the District Committee.

Speaking with India Today NE, former Minister and BJP General Secretary Bhagaban Das said that the party’s core committee meeting is scheduled for December 15.

“Core committee meeting of Pradesh BJP is going to be held on December 15. All the party’s senior leaders, including Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP State In-charge Dr. Rajdeep Roy, and Ravindra Raju, State General Secretary (Org.) - Assam and Tripura, will be present at the meeting. In this meeting we will be talking on upcoming strategies and other organizational works and also selecting the names of Mandal Presidents,” he said.

He further informed that the party’s Sangathan Parv had started several days ago.



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“In the first parv, we initiated our membership campaign and the formation of new Booth Committees. Meanwhile, all the work of forming booth committees has been completed, and booth presidents have also been appointed. Now, we are working on appointing Mandal Presidents, and the work is almost over. If everything goes well, then by December 16, it will be declared. Following all rules and regulations, we are working. In the coming days, District Committees will be formed,” he told this publication.

He also criticized the CPIM and Congress for their false and fabricated campaigns against the BJP.

“The law and order in the state have significantly improved after the BJP formed the government. Our Chief Minister and the BJP government have established the rule of law, and people have experienced the essence of democracy. Peace has been prevailing in the state. The opposition parties are working to confuse the people with fake allegations. People of the state are well aware, and I believe they will not fall into their trap. People are living peacefully. BJP is always with the people,” he added.