President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Assam in April 2025, where she will confer the prestigious Srimanta Sankardev Award.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing his gratitude to the President for accepting the state's invitation.



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He wrote, “I had the privilege of calling upon Hon’ble Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble President for graciously accepting our invitation to visit our state and confer the Srimanta Sankardev Award in April 2025. Her valuable time and guidance are truly appreciated.”

The visit will be a significant event for Assam, as the Srimanta Sankardev Award honours individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the state’s cultural and social development.

