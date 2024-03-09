Prime Minister Narendra Modi today initiated several projects valued at ₹18,000 crore from Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat. Prior to a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar, PM Modi virtually launched several projects.

He inaugurated Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, a Child Care Unit at B. Baruah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, the Barauni to Guwahati natural gas pipeline, and two crude oil pumping stations of Oil India Limited.

The Prime Minister has virtually laid the foundation stone for Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati and Digboi Refinery expansion projects, including IOCL’s Bethkuchi Terminal in Guwahati.

In addition, the doubling of railway lines from Dhupdhara to Chaygaon and New Bongaigaon to Sarbhog was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony for 5,55,555 homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was also performed virtually by PM Modi.

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