Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh for his historic achievement as the youngest-ever world chess champion at the age of 18.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma expressed his admiration, calling the victory "inspiring and iconic." He wrote, "A proud checkmate moment for India 🇮🇳

Congratulations to @DGukesh on winning the #FIDE World Championship 2024—becoming the youngest to become World Champion.

His success elevates Indian chess globally and inspires countless young minds to aim higher. Wishing him the very best for the future."

The Chief Minister’s words reflected the nationwide pride in Gukesh's remarkable feat, which has placed Indian chess prominently on the global stage.



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