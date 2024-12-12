Pakistan's troubling record on journalist safety worsened as the country reported its 12th journalist fatality in 2024, despite being far from any warzone. Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich, a 45-year-old correspondent for Khabrain newspaper, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chowk Chanigoth in Rahim Yar Khan district on December 12. Family members stated that Malik Zafar had no known conflicts in the area.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), an international organization advocating for media rights and safety, expressed grave concern over this alarming trend. "He becomes the 162nd journalist to be killed since January 1, 2024. We demand the Pakistani authorities ensure justice for the bereaved family and hold the perpetrators accountable," said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC.

The PEC’s South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted the grim statistics: Pakistan has witnessed 12 journalist killings this year, followed by Bangladesh with 7 and India with 4. Other victims in Pakistan this year include Janan Hussain, Jam Saghir Ahmed Lar, Tahira Nosheen Rana, and several others, marking a deeply concerning pattern of violence against media personnel.

Global media safety advocates have reiterated their call for the Pakistani government to take swift action to protect journalists and ensure no immunity for the killers. The incident underscores the pressing need for stronger measures to safeguard press freedom and media workers in the region.

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