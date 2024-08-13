Punjab's notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh, also known as Billa Havelian, has been sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

A senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer stated on Tuesday that Singh was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

This is the first action of its kind in Punjab, targeting the jail-based drug mafia link in the region.

The PITNDPS Act allows for preventive detention of habitual offenders for up to one year without bail. Singh, who has been active in drug smuggling since 1992 and has connections with Pakistan-based syndicates, was detained from Gurdaspur in a joint operation by the NCB and Punjab Police.

He is facing over 10 drug-related cases. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Singh, who was on bail, is involved in trans-border smuggling networks with Pakistani smugglers.



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