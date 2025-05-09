Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred political and public interest with a bold endorsement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), calling it a “God-Sent Tax” that unites India and powers the nation's growth and defence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma stated:“Rafale jets and S-400 systems don’t just appear — they are built on the strength of our taxpayers. That’s why GST was never a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ — it’s a ‘God-Sent Tax’ that unites India and funds its security, growth, and resilience.”

His remarks come in contrast to earlier criticisms of GST, notably by opposition leaders who had referred to it as a "Gabbar Singh Tax" — a term first used by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to highlight alleged issues faced by small traders and businesses.



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CM Sarma’s comment appears to align with the broader BJP narrative that GST has streamlined India's tax structure, enhanced compliance, and boosted revenue, thereby enabling investments in critical sectors like national security and infrastructure.

The tweet has sparked discussions across political lines, with BJP supporters applauding the statement while critics question the impact of GST on small businesses and federal revenue sharing.