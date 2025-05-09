The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories, urging them to invoke emergency powers under the Civil Defence Rules.

The move is aimed at ensuring the efficient and timely implementation of necessary precautionary measures.

The MHA emphasised the need for state and UT administrations to take proactive steps in view of emerging situations that may require immediate civil defence interventions. Although the letter does not specify a particular crisis, such powers are typically invoked during situations like natural disasters, public health emergencies, or large-scale law and order concerns.

Civil Defence Rules empower local administrations to coordinate resources, enforce public safety protocols, and streamline emergency response mechanisms. The MHA's advisory is seen as a preventive measure to ensure readiness at the grassroots level.

Officials have been instructed to take appropriate actions swiftly and ensure coordination among departments for effective enforcement of the civil defence framework.



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