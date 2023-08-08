A day after being reinstated as Lok Sabha member, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party members on August 7 and 8 including party leaders from Manipur and discussed the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Rahul Gandhi was joined in by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who discussed the issue of Manipur violence, while demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on the steps taken by the Centre to restore normalcy in the state.

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, looking forward to a meeting with Rahul Gandhi said, “We look forward to what Rahul Gandhi has to say. He has visited Manipur and in the meantime, he has met with the cross sections of Indian society. He knows the state of the economy and the ground situation in Manipur. So, he has a very valuable perspective which we all look forward to hear."

The Assam Congress Committee members will be meeting Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today as Rahul Gandhi will be likely leading debate on no-confidence motion in the Parliament today on the Manipur issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face his second no-confidence motion in Parliament today, the first in his second term as PM.

Also read : No-confidence motion in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate in Lok Sabha