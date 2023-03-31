Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 31 lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being biased while the amendment of the bill which could have allowed a convicted MP to still be a member of the parliament was presented in 2013.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said, "Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt man. In 2013, he humiliated Dr Manmohan Singh by demanding MPs be immediately disqualified post-conviction.

"In 2023 as chickens have come home to roost, rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge to protest against his own stand," CM added.

Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt man.



In 2013, he humiliated Dr Manmohan Singh by demanding MPs be immediately disqualified post conviction.



In 2023 as chickens have come home to roost, rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge ji to protest against his own stand. pic.twitter.com/GcKIAivDev — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2023

On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to call him a corrupt man during his visit to the state on April 2, 2023.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma challenges Arvind Kejriwal to show corruption charges against him

He also challenged Delhi Chief Minister to prove one single case in any part of India against him.

''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal like a coward spoke inside the Assembly. So let him to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away,'' Sarma said while speaking to reporters.

''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish Sisodia,'' he added.