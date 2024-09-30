Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of 'spreading lies' during the Lok Sabha elections as part of a broader "international conspiracy" aimed at unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Sarma alleged that Gandhi’s campaign was filled with misinformation, intended to undermine the leadership of Modi, who hails from an Other Backward Class (OBC) background.

"Rahul Gandhi spread lies across the nation during the Lok Sabha elections as part of an international plot to remove Narendra Modi as Prime Minister," Sarma claimed. He further challenged Gandhi on his commitment to OBC representation, questioning why Congress did not appoint an OBC leader as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "He asks questions of others, but fails to provide answers to the same questions himself," Sarma added.

The Assam CM also expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chances in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, citing positive feedback from his recent meetings in Sonipat, Julana, and Kalka. "The response has been very encouraging, and I am confident the BJP will form the government in Haryana," Sarma remarked.

Criticizing Gandhi's earlier stance during the elections, Sarma pointed out inconsistencies in his rhetoric. "He carried a copy of the Constitution during every rally, claiming it was under threat. Where is that concern now? He spoke of issues like pension reforms and the Agniveer scheme, but now remains silent. Instead, he talks about abolishing reservations," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a campaign rally in Haryana, took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of looting the state and labeling it "the most dishonest and deceitful party" in India.

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