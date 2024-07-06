Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the worsening flood situation in Assam. He extended his thoughts to those affected by the deluge and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He appealed to Congress leaders and workers to assist in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Gandhi also urged the Central and State governments to provide prompt and comprehensive support to the affected individuals.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a three-time Member of Parliament from Assam, recently took to social media to voice his concerns about the alarming rate of erosion affecting Majuli.



Also Read: Assam flood: Gaurav Gogoi raises concern over severe erosion in Majuli

“People of Assam are distressed due to the recent floods and erosion. The level of erosion that is taking place every year in Majuli is scary," Gogoi wrote. He emphasized that erosion results in more long-term damage than floods, stating, "Erosion ends up creating more long-term loss compared to floods. Villages, schools, acres of farmland, homes, and health centres are swallowed up by the rivers.”

Gogoi further elaborated on the social impact, noting, “It is the poor, especially women and children, who face the greatest brunt from climate change. We need massive investment in flood and erosion management in Assam. International institutions, local communities, district and state administrations, central government—everyone needs to lend a hand.”