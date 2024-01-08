As the Congress party is set to enter Assam on January 18 with its much-hyped Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a potshot at Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media in Dhekiajuli, CM Sarma said, "If Rahul Gandhi comes to Assam he will be happy to see the development which was not possible during the tenure of his father...mother and others...previously when they came to the state, the national highways then and now have also been developed extensively, so if someone comes to our state and visit the Bogibeel bridge or the Kolia Bhomora Setu, why should we mind."



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Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Assam on January 18.

This was announced today during a press meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Mahima Singh along with Congress MLA Bharat Narah said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Assam's Amguri in Sivasagar district on January 18.

It was also stated that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would pass through 17 districts in Assam while covering a distance of 833 kilometres. The Yatra would pass through Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabar, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmuwa, Senga, Barpeta, Howly, Sarbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapor, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj and Bakshirhat.