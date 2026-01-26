Rahul Gandhi wore ‘northeastern patka’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan ‘At Home’, claim Congress sources

A controversy erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly snubbed the Northeastern ‘patka’ at the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an event themed around India’s Northeast.

Visuals from the reception showed Gandhi as the only prominent guest not wearing the traditional patka, triggering sharp reactions, particularly from Assam.

As criticism mounted, Congress sources sought to clarify Gandhi’s conduct at the event, claiming that he did, in fact, wear the Northeastern 'Patka' briefly.

A source close to Rahul Gandhi said that he accepted the 'Patka' and put it on initially, but later removed it while seated and placed it on the table. “He did wear the 'Patka' but while sitting, he took it off and kept it aside,” the source claimed.

The clarification came amid widespread circulation of video footage showing Gandhi holding the patka in his hand rather than wearing it.



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In the same visuals, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge can be seen wearing the patka while standing next to Gandhi, a contrast that further fuelled the controversy.

Critics pointed out that Gandhi accepted the patka but chose not to keep it on, unlike other leaders present at the function.

Countering the BJP’s attack on Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera drew attention to a photograph of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the same event. Questioning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, Khera wrote on social media, tagging the Chief Minister, and asked whether he would also demand an apology from Rajnath Singh for not wearing the Northeastern traditional patka. He further questioned whether raising such issues was part of a strategy to deflect attention from anti-incumbency by turning non-issues into political controversies.

Meanwhile, voices from the Northeast have also raised a parallel concern regarding the authenticity of the 'Patka' itself.

Several people from the region expressed reservations, noting that it remains unclear which specific state or community the patka represents, as headgear and traditional scarves vary widely across Northeastern cultures.

The ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26 was attended by the Prime Minister, European Union leaders, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries. With the event dedicated to showcasing the culture of the Northeast, guests were presented with traditional Northeastern 'Patka' as part of the theme, making attire a focal point of public and political scrutiny.