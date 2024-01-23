Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on the Assam leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra claimed that his invitation to the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) was cancelled due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's interference.

The Congress claimed that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to hold an interaction with several hundred students at USTM University at the Assam-Meghalaya border, however, after the Union HM Amit Shah’s involvement his invitation was revoked.

However, keeping with the spirit of the Yatra, the Congress party held a spontaneous interaction with a hundred students at a hotel nearby, where Rahul Gandhi discussed a variety of issues including the suppression of voices and individual freedoms by the current government.



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Post the conversation, as the bus past the intended location - USTM - a huge group of students had gathered on the road to meet Rahul Gandhi wherein the Congress leader addressed the crowd in an impromptu speech atop the bus.



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said "I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM of Assam and the CM's office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students of this university. It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college or school in India..."

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the APCC president Bhupen Borah, the USTM stated- "It is very unfortunate to inform you that as per your request letter no APCC/Letter/2024/44 dated, 10/01/2024 for booking and subsequent confirmation for allotment of Central Auditorium for the Hon'ble Rahul Gandhiji event at USTM, in the 11th hour, a letter has been issued by Hon'ble DC, Ri-Bhoi which is self-explanatory and which clearly shows that permission is denied (Letter enclosed herewith). So, we deeply regret for the same."



However, the USTM has invited Rahul Gandhi as Speaker to address its students in the upcoming youth festival.



The university also said that the advance amount of Rs 1 lakh for booking the Central Auditorium will be refunded.