Rahul Gandhi's US tariff remarks show ‘anti-India’ stand, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of displaying an “anti-India mindset” through his recent remarks on US-imposed tariffs.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting everything so gracefully and talking with various countries on equal terms, Gandhi is defaming our country.” He claimed Gandhi’s comments had harmed India’s image globally.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, had supported former US President Donald Trump's past claim that the Indian economy was “dead,” and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister over a 25 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on certain Indian goods.



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Referring to this, Sarma alleged that Gandhi had been “badly exposed” over the past week. “Initially, people thought that he was anti-BJP, but now they have realised that Rahul Gandhi is anti-India,” the chief minister said.

He further defended the government’s stance on the tariff issue, stating that diplomacy and strategic patience were being wrongly interpreted as silence.