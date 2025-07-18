Railway board acts on MP Gaurav Gogoi’s demand for revival of Doomdooma station, PRS counter

The Ministry of Railways has taken cognisance of a longstanding request by Jorhat MP and Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, to reopen the Doomdooma Railway Station in Assam and install a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter.

In an official communication dated July 15, 2025, the Railway Board directed the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to examine the matter and submit a detailed report by July 21, referencing a letter received from MP Gogoi highlighting urgent rail infrastructure needs across Assam and the Northeast.

This follows a comprehensive memorandum submitted by Gogoi to the Chairman of the Railway Board on July 1, 2025, wherein he listed 22 specific demands to improve railway connectivity and services in the region. These include reactivation of defunct stations, extension of train services, setting up coach manufacturing units, enhanced safety infrastructure, and better integration of remote districts with the national network.



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Among the top priorities raised was the reactivation of Doomdooma station—a long-pending issue tied to public inconvenience and lack of ticketing facilities. The MP emphasised that the installation of a PRS counter would significantly benefit local passengers, improving accessibility and reducing dependency on distant stations.

Speaking on the development, Gaurav Gogoi stated: “Railway connectivity remains a major challenge in many parts of Assam, especially post-COVID. I have raised these issues repeatedly over the years, and I welcome the Railway Board’s acknowledgement of Doomdooma’s importance. Now, we must ensure this translates into swift action on the ground.”

Gogoi’s appeal also underscored the need for new stoppages, electrification safeguards in wildlife areas, and strategic infrastructure like rope bridges and overhauling units to promote regional economic growth and ecological sensitivity.