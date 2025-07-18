Rajdhani Express makes historic first stop at Diphu, boosts Karbi Anglong rail connectivity

In a landmark development for Assam’s hill district, Karbi Anglong, the prestigious Rajdhani Express (12423/12424) made its first-ever official halt at Diphu Railway Station, marking a major milestone in regional rail connectivity.

The flagging-off ceremony, held with great fanfare last night, saw the presence of top dignitaries and hundreds of elated residents. Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, attended as the Chief Guest, while Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso was the Guest of Honour.

Other key attendees included MLAs Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), and Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), along with KAAC Executive Members, MACs, Deputy Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, BJP District President Roland Killing, senior railway officials from the Lumding DRM office, and a large crowd of enthusiastic locals.



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Speaking at the event, MP Amarsing Tisso extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other Members of Parliament from Assam for facilitating this long-awaited demand.

The inclusion of Diphu as a scheduled stop for the Rajdhani Express, a flagship train connecting the Northeast with the national capital, is expected to enhance mobility, boost tourism, and expand economic opportunities in the region.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Virendra Kumar Meena, an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (Technical), has assumed charge as the new Area Railway Manager (ARM) of Badarpur, NF Railway. This marks his first posting in the zone. He replaces Dr. Akanksha Verma, who has been transferred to the Katihar Division.