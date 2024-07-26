Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively to the proposal of setting up the country's third defence corridor in the state.

Sarma met Singh during his recent visit to New Delhi and discussed the issue of setting up of a defence corridor in the state after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

''After the setting up of a semiconductor unit in the state, we are keen that it becomes a defence production hub and Singh has responded positively to the proposal'', Sarma said at a press conference here.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the establishment of a Defence Corridor in the northeastern state.



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The meeting, which took place on July 23, focused on leveraging Assam's competitive advantages to transform it into a major centre for defence manufacturing.

Sarma described the talks as "very positive" in a tweet following the meeting. The Chief Minister also revealed that they explored the possibility of organising a Defence Conclave in Assam, which could potentially attract investors and showcase the state's capabilities in the sector.

The proposed Defence Corridor aims to boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities in the region. If successful, it could position Assam as a strategic player in India's defence industry, aligning with the country's push for self-reliance in military equipment production.